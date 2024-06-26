Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

BIP stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.