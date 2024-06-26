Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,603,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $580,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,400 shares of company stock worth $2,631,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.