Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $414,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

