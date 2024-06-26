Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 10,250 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

