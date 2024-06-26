Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Mariner LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 158,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

