Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VXF stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

