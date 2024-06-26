Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 6,990 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.