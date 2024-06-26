Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.14 and its 200-day moving average is $283.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

