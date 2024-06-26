EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $46,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,425,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,037 shares of company stock valued at $709,667. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVCM stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

