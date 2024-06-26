EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 6.9% Higher

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. 1,260,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,915,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EVgo by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

