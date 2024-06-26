Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 407,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

