Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

