Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

