Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $154.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $114.55 and last traded at $114.40. 2,458,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,235,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $450.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.