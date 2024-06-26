F.N.B.’s (FNB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 132,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 253.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

