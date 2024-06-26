Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.95. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 848 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

