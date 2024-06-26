Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.95. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 848 shares trading hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
