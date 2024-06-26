Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 25,421,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 103,276,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 18.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.