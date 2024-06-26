Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 499.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,198,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Down 2.8 %

Fastly stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.