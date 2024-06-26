FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.25.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

FDX stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,774 shares of company stock worth $35,194,126. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.