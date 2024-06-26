FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.000-22.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-22.00 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,774 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

