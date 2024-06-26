FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $359.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $296.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.25.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,774 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,126 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $288,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 45.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after buying an additional 46,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

