Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,637 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 183.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

