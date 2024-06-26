Fermata Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of -466.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

