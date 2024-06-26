Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Ambev by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 888,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Stock Performance
ABEV opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
