Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RIG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

