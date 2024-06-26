Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $552.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

