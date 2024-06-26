Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SBSW

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.