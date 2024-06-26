Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

