Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAL opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.02%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

