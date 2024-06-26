Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Occidental Petroleum: Buffett Causes OXY Stock Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.