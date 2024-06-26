Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

