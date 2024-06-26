Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Up to $37.92

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $39.26. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 1,092 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
Ferrovial Stock Up 0.1 %
Ferrovial Announces Dividend
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrovial
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.