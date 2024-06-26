Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Up to $37.92

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $39.26. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 1,092 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.1 %

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

Ferrovial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

