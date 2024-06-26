FibroBiologics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FibroBiologics in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for FibroBiologics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
FibroBiologics Stock Performance
About FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
