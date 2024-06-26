Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.78. Approximately 24,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGB. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

