Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.76

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 15706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $801.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

