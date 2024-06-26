Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 103,392 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

