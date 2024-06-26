Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FITB opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

