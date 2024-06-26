Financial Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and NSTS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.78 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -10.95

Analyst Recommendations

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70%

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

