First Foundation Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $298.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.