First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 54.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $5,749,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 43.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

