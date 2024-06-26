First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.11

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $86.02, with a volume of 89594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

