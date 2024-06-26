First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.43

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 22227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

