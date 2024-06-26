First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,109 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 963.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

