Fission Uranium Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fission Uranium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fission Uranium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

