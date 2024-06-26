Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at $64,398,904.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,398,904.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

