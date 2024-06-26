Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $165,000,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,425,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 138,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

