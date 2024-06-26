FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. FMC has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.