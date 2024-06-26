FMC (NYSE:FMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of FMC opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $83,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

