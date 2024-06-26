Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 7,065,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,810,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

