Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

