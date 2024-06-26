Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) vs. BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Financial Survey

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Financial Services and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

BM Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 198.67%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 13.69% 10.91% 0.74% BM Technologies -19.78% -33.46% -20.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $91.61 million 1.38 $13.60 million $3.12 9.22 BM Technologies $55.25 million 0.49 -$17.33 million ($1.01) -2.24

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats BM Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans; consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit and installment loans; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, and custodial services, as well as non-trust related investment services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit, pension, and fiduciary services. Further, the company engages in non-bank investment activities, such as venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

